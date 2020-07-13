Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health reports 16th positive case Monday afternoon

Moffat County Public Health is reporting a new positive case of COVID-19 in the county Monday afternoon, pushing the county’s total to 16 overall.

The latest positive case is a woman in her 60s who is a county resident, according to a press release from Public Health. Isolation orders are pending for the woman, and contact tracing is under way.

Public Health wants to remind the community that it will not release any information specific to an individual’s name, location or travel history. Individuals who test positive for COVID‐19 have a right to privacy.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com