Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces two new positive cases Wednesday, pushing total to 20
Moffat County Public Health announced two new positive cases of coronavirus Wednesday afternoon, pushing the county’s total to 20 positives.
Four cases are currently active, according to Public Health.
The two new cases Wednesday are both male, one in his 60s and one in his 70s. Both men reside in Moffat County. Public Health officials have contacted both individuals and started contact tracing, according to a press release from the agency.
Additionally, Public Health officials will not release any information specific to an individual’s name, location or travel history. Individuals who test positive for COVID‐19 have a right to privacy. COVID‐19 is not spread by location. It is spread primarily through close contact.
