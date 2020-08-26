Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces two new cases
Moffat County Public Health is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, Wednesday morning.
According to a press release from Public Health, one positive is a male in his 80s, while the second positive is a female in her teens.
Both cases are currently active and pushes the county’s total to 35 cases overall.
To date, Moffat County has administered 2,117 tests.
