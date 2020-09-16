Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces two new cases Wednesday

After going roughly two weeks without any new positives, Moffat County Public Health had to break that trend Wednesday as the organization reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to a press release from Public Health.

At this time, contact tracing is complete on the cases reported. Both of the new cases being reported by Moffat County Public Health are confirmed residents of the county, pushing the current county total in Moffat County to 37 positive cases.

The two new cases are a male in his 30s and a female in his 40s. To date, Moffat County has administered 2,514 tests.