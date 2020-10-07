Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces two new cases Wednesday

Moffat County Public Health reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from Public Health, the two new cases include a young male under the age of 5 and a male in his 30s. The two new cases brings Moffat County’s total to 45 positive cases.

At this time, Moffat County has administered 2,885 tests. Two cases are currently active, while 42 have fully recovered. One person died from the virus in the county.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com