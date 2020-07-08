Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces latest positive test

Moffat County Public Health is reporting a new confirmed positive case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, in the county, Wednesday.

The latest positive case brings the total of positive COVID-19 cases in Moffat County to 14. This is the fifth positive test reported since June 25.

This individual is a female in her 30s who resides in Moffat County. The Moffat County Public Health officials will be in contact with this individual to begin contact tracing, and isolation orders are pending. This positive case comes the same day that Moffat County Public Health announced the first death as a result of COVID-related complications.

Public Health officials will not release any information specific to an individual’s name, location or travel history. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 have a right to privacy. COVID-19 is not spread by location. It is spread primarily through close contact.

Moffat County Public Health reminds you of the Five Commitments to Containment to keep Moffat County safe and healthy:

Maintain 6 feet of social distance

Wash your hands often

Cover your face in public

Stay home if you are at risk or sick

Seek testing immediately if you have symptoms

If you want to be seen by your healthcare provider:

If you have a primary care provider, call for guidance first rather than going directly into the clinic. Do not show up at a clinic, urgent care or the emergency department unannounced.

Your doctor’s office will assess your illness on the phone and provide information or guidance for you, household members, and other close contacts.

Testing for COVID-19 is not a routine test. Your healthcare provider will assess your symptoms and risk for the disease based on guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Since many of the illnesses are mild, we expect most COVID-19 patients will be isolated in their own home to rest and recover. If possible, sleep in a bedroom and use a bathroom that is not used by other household members.

There is no antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Getting rest and drinking plenty of fluids will likely be helpful for recovery. Only the most critically ill will be hospitalized.

