Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces latest positive case, pushing county total to 15
For the second time in 24 hours, Moffat County Public Health is reporting a new confirmed positive case of COVID‐19 in the county Thursday afternoon. The lastest positive case brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Moffat County to 15.
This individual is a male in his 60s who resides in Moffat County. Public Health officials will be in contact with this individual to begin contact tracing, and isolation orders are pending, according to a press release from Public Health. The latest positive case comes a day after Moffat County Public Health announced the first death as a result of COVID‐related complications.
