Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces fourth confirmed case

Moffat County Public Health is reporting its fourth positive case of the coronavirus in the county in just four days.

A female in her 50s who resides in Moffat County is the fourth positive test in the county. The Moffat County Public Health officials have already been in contact with this individual, and isolation orders have been issued to this individual and her close contacts.

Officials will not be releasing the resident’s name, as they explained that would violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPAA) Act.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com