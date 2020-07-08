Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces first COVID-19 related death in the county

Moffat County Public Health reported its first death related to COVID-19, Wednesday.

A woman in her 90s died of complications related to the virus, according to a press release from Moffat County Public Health. The woman was a resident of Moffat County.

“Heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of a cherished community member. It is hoped her memory lives on through the special way she impacted the lives of others and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire community during this difficult time,” said Kari Ladrow, director of Moffat County Public Health.

This is the first COVID-19-related death in Moffat County. Last week, Moffat County reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 13.

Moffat County Public Health reminds you of the Five Commitments to Containment to keep Moffat County safe and healthy:

Maintain 6 feet of social distance

Wash your hands often

Cover your face in public

Stay home if you are at risk or sick

Seek testing immediately if you have symptoms “As a reminder, protecting our vulnerable continues to be of paramount importance,” added Ladrow.

If you want to be seen by your healthcare provider:

If you have a primary care provider, call for guidance first rather than going directly into the clinic. Do not show up at a clinic, urgent care or the emergency department unannounced.

Your doctor’s office will assess your illness on the phone and provide information or guidance for you, household members, and other close contacts.

Testing for COVID-19 is not a routine test. Your healthcare provider will assess your symptoms and risk for the disease based on guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Since many of the illnesses are mild, we expect most COVID-19 patients will be isolated in their own home to rest and recover. If possible, sleep in a bedroom and use a bathroom that is not used by other household members.

There is no antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Getting rest and drinking plenty of fluids will likely be helpful for recovery. Only the most critically ill will be hospitalized.

