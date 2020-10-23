Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces 7 new cases since Monday

Moffat County Public Health



Shortly after announcing an outbreak at Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab, Moffat County Public Health announced five more new cases in Moffat County, pushing the total since Monday to seven new cases.

Moffat County’s positive case total is 68.

The seven new cases include:

Male, 20s

Male, 30s

Female, 40s

Female, 40s

Female, 50s

Female, 70s

Male, 70s

Due to the sudden and rapid increase in positive cases, in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Public Health contacted the Downtown Business Association and Victory Motors and advised them that they could not proceed with their planned community Halloween activities, according to a press release from Public Health.

This step was taken in order decrease the potential for spreading COVID‐19.

This week the County was notified by State that if it does not control the spread and reduce the positivity rate to no more than 7 in a 14 day period, it could have to return to a stricter level of protection, according to Public Health. The County has three weeks to regain control of the virus.

According to Public Health, if Moffat County’s positivity rate does not decline, CDPHE could require mitigation plan implementation next week. If at the end of the three week period the cases have not fallen into compliance, CDPHE would require the County to move back to a lower level of Safer at Home which would reduce occupancy and gathering size within the community, according to the press release from Public Health.

However, if Moffat County cases remain at seven cases or under for Protect Our Neighbor status, Moffat County will qualify for an additional 10% capacity opening on November 15th, bringing re‐opening capacity to 60%.

The Moffat County Board of Health will hold a Board of Health meeting on Monday morning. The Board will meet with Public Health and the Moffat County Public Health Medical Director to discuss next steps for Protect Our Neighbors and virus mitigation.