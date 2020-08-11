Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces 6 new cases

Cases continue to rise in Moffat County, as Public Health reported six new cases Wednesday, dating back to Friday, Aug. 7.

The six new reported cases brings the county’s total to 32 overall. Five of the 32 cases are currently active. A total of 1,722 tests have been administered in Moffat County, while six cases overall have been hospitalized since March.

New cases include the following, according to Public Health:

Male in his 20s (this individual was tested out of state in late June, but test results were just reported to the State and Moffat County Public Health)

Female in her teens

Female in her teens

Male in his 20s

Male in his 60s

Male in his 70s

Of the six new cases, three cases are individuals who have been in close contact with each other, according to Public Health, while none of individuals newly reported are currently hospitalized.

With the rise in cases in Moffat County, Public Health continues to closely monitor the uptick in positive cases.

Additionally, The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment may require a county‐wide mitigation plan if the number of cases in any rolling two‐week period exceeds 50 positives cases per 100,000 people, according to Public Health.

Moffat County’s current incident rate for the previous 14 days is 45.52 per 100,000 which is lower than last week’s reported incident rate of 53.11 per 100,000. This total excludes the Moffat County residents who are associated with the positive cases from staff and residents of The Haven, according to Public Health.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com