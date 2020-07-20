Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces 18th positive case Monday morning

Moffat County Public Health reported an 18th positive case of COVID-19 in the county Monday morning.

The latest positive case is a male in his 50s who resides in Moffat County, according to a press release from Public Health. Moffat County Public Health officials have contacted this individual and started contact tracing, and isolation orders are currently pending.

Additionally, Public Health officials will not release any information specific to an individual’s name, location or travel history. Individuals who test positive for COVID‐19 have a right to privacy. COVID‐19 is not spread by location. It is spread primarily through close contact.

