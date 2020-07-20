Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces 18th positive case Monday morning
Moffat County Public Health reported an 18th positive case of COVID-19 in the county Monday morning.
The latest positive case is a male in his 50s who resides in Moffat County, according to a press release from Public Health. Moffat County Public Health officials have contacted this individual and started contact tracing, and isolation orders are currently pending.
Additionally, Public Health officials will not release any information specific to an individual’s name, location or travel history. Individuals who test positive for COVID‐19 have a right to privacy. COVID‐19 is not spread by location. It is spread primarily through close contact.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User