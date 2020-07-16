Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces 17th positive case Thursday
Moffat County Public Health announced a 17th positive case of COVID-19 in the county Thursday afternoon.
This individual is a female in her 20s who resides in Moffat County, according to a press release from Public Health.Public Health officials will be in contact with this individual to begin contact tracing, and isolation orders are pending.
Additionally, Public Health officials will not release any information specific to an individual’s name, location or travel history. Individuals who test positive for COVID‐19 have a right to privacy. COVID‐19 is not spread by location. It is spread primarily through close contact.
The latest positive marks the ninth case in Moffat County since June 25.
