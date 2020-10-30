Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces 17 new cases since Oct. 23
In a press release Friday afternoon, Moffat County Public Health reported 17 new positive COVID‐19 cases in a seven-day span dating back to Friday, Oct. 23.
The 17 new cases includes two more individuals from Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab who have tested positive, continuing the outbreak at the senior living center. Moffat County’s positive case total currently sits at 85.
The 7 new cases include:
- Female, teens
- Female, 20s
- Male, 30s
- Male, 40s
- Male, 40s
- Male, 40s
- Male, 40s
- Female, 50s
- Male, 60s
- Male, 60s
- Male, 60s
- Female, 60s
- Female, 60s
- Female, 60s
- Male, 70s
- Male, 70s
- Male, 80s
Moffat County commissioners, acting as the Board of Health for Moffat County, are slated to hold an emergency public health meeting at 3 p.m. Friday.
