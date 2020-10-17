Coronavirus in Moffat County: Memorial Regional Health announces four new COVID-19 cases

Memorial Regional Health is reporting Saturday that four employees have tested positive for COVID‐19 since Monday, according to a press release from the health organization.

Public Health has contacted each of these employees and isolation orders have been issued. One of the four positive cases was reported by Public Health on Friday. The other three will be included in Public Health’s reporting next week.

Surveillance testing with staff began Friday night and will continue into next week. Patients and staff who have been in contact with these employees have been notified and offered testing, according to the press release. All currently admitted patients who may have been in in contact with these employees have been tested and are negative for COVID‐19, according to MRH.

This is not the first time that MRH has encountered an employee who has tested positive for COVID‐19, but it is the first time that multiple employees have tested positive in one week, the press release states.

In every case when an employee has tested positive, MRH has investigated the exposure and determined that the employee likely contracted the virus outside of the facility.

“We have had no cases of patients testing positive following any encounter at the hospital or its associated clinics,” MRH VP of Operations Jennifer Riley said in the press release. “Additionally, MRH employees who have cared for COVID‐19 positive patients have remained infection‐free. The current safety measures MRH has implemented are working as intended to ensure patient safety.”

MRH Administration, in conjunction with its Director of Infection Prevention, met Saturday morning to evaluate its current COVID‐19 policies and procedures. The following updates are effective immediately, according to the press release:

Visitors: no changes to this policy at this time. One visitor per patient is permitted. Visitors must comply with the mask and screening requirements – no exceptions.

Public Access: no change to this policy at this time. MRH is closed to all public access including the Mountain Café and meetings (except those meetings associated with current services such as weight‐loss support groups).

Pharmacy: the retail pharmacy will remain open to walk‐in patients during the week with added precautions to help keep our patients and staff safe.

The positive cases at MRH come as case counts continue to rise, not only within Moffat County, but in the state of Colorado. With the influx of visitors from across the country, MRH is asking its employees and the community to follow COVID‐19 Prevention Recommendations: