Coronavirus in Moffat County: Male in his 30s is first positive case of COVID-19

Moffat County Public Health is reporting the first positive case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, in the county.

A male in his 30s who resides in Moffat County is the first positive case of COVID-19 in the area, according to Moffat County Public Health officials.

Officials will not be releasing the resident’s name, as they explained that would violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPPA) Act.

The male has been served isolation orders, other members of the male’s residence are in self-quarantine, and close contacts are in self-quarantine as well, according to a press release from Public Health officials.

The patient was not hospitalized and is recovering in isolation. Additionally, the patient is working with public health officials in the ongoing investigation. Local health and medical partners have acknowledged that the arrival of COVID-19 to Moffat County was a matter of when versus if. As a result they have been planning what a local response would look like as well as running through different scenarios.



Identification of the first case in Moffat County is an important indicator that the virus continues to spread. Health officials are reminding residents and guests that the individual precautions they can take to limit their exposure are the same precautions that can help slow the spread of COVID-19 within the community. These precautions will also help protect people in our community who may be at greatest risk for complications if they get infected.



Moffat County Public Health and its partners will focus their response efforts to minimize the spread of the disease, which will require the community’s assistance.

Protect yourself:

Practice Social Distancing

Wash your hands regularly, especially before eating or touching your mouth and nose.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

What to do if you’re sick:

Comply with the Executive Order issued by the Governor.

Stay home if you develop a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Wear a mask or cover your cough and sneeze.

Wash your hands frequently and don’t share personal items (drinking glass or utensils) with others.

Call your healthcare provider. Do not show up at a clinic, urgent care or the emergency department unannounced.

Your doctor’s office will assess your illness on the phone and provide information or guidance for you, household members, and other close contacts.

Testing for COVID-19 is not a routine test. Your healthcare provider will assess your symptoms and risk for the disease based on guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Since many of the illnesses are mild, we expect most COVID-19 patients will be isolated in their own home to rest and recover. If possible, sleep in a bedroom and use a bathroom that is not used by other household members.

There is no antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Getting rest and drinking plenty of fluids will likely be helpful for recovery. Only the most critically ill will be hospitalized.

Public Health officials also recommend residents prepare for an emergency that might require them to stay at home for several days, including having food supplies, water and medications.



Those with questions about COVID-19 can call the CO HELP Hotline at 1-877-462-2911.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com