Coronavirus in Moffat County: 9-year-old becomes latest positive case in the county

Moffat County Covid‐19 Testing Statistics Number of tests administered: 632 Number of confirmed cases: 9 Number of active cases: 3 Number of recovered: 6

A 9-year-old boy who resides in Moffat County has tested positive for COVID-19, Moffat County Public Health announced Tuesday morning.

This brings the total of positive COVID‐19 cases in Moffat County to nine. Three cases are currently active.

The Moffat County Public Health officials are in the process of contacting this individual. Isolation orders will be issued to this individual and close contacts.

Public Health officials will not release any information specific to an individual’s name, location or travel history. Individuals who test positive for COVID‐19 have a right to privacy. COVID‐19 is not spread by location. It is spread primarily through close contact.

Moffat County Public Health has implemented an Impact Monitor to track the number of positive tests and the number of tests conducted. Public Health has also made available an on‐line Symptom Tracker. For more information or to participate in symptom tracking visit: https://covid19moffatcounty.godaddysites.com/track‐covid‐19

The following recommendations will help you protect yourself:

Comply with the Safer‐at‐Home public health orders issued by the Governor.

Practice Social Distancing – do not engage with groups of more than 10 people; maintain a distance of 6’ or greater from others.

Wash your hands regularly, especially before eating or touching your mouth and nose.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. What to do if you’re sick: Stay home if you develop a fever, cough or shortness of breath and contact your healthcare provider. Wear a mask or cover your cough and sneeze. Wash your hands frequently and don’t share personal items (drinking glass or utensils) with others.





If you want to be seen by your healthcare provider:

If you have a primary care provider, call for guidance first rather than going directly into the clinic. Do not show up at a clinic, urgent care or the emergency department unannounced.

Your doctor’s office will assess your illness on the phone and provide information or guidance for you, household members, and other close contacts.

Testing for COVID‐19 is not a routine test. Your healthcare provider will assess your symptoms and risk for the disease based on guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Since many of the illnesses are mild, we expect most COVID‐19 patients will be isolated in their own home to rest and recover. If possible, sleep in a bedroom and use a bathroom that is not used by other household members.

There is no antiviral treatment for COVID‐19. Getting rest and drinking plenty of fluids will likely be helpful for recovery. Only the most critically ill will be hospitalized.

If you live or work in Moffat County and you’re not already registered to receive emergency alerts, visit http://www.moffatcountysheriff.com and click the Code Red icon near the bottom of the homepage.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com