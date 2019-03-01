Cops break up Craig couple’s citywide fight over car keys: On the Record — Feb. 28

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Feb. 28

7:30 a.m. Near Craig Motorsports, police initiated a traffic stop and arrested a 26-year-old Craig resident on a warrant out of Moffat County warrant alleging failure to comply.

8:57 a.m. In Craig, police checked on the welfare of a 64-year-old resident.

10:43 a.m. Near the intersection of West First Street and Colorado Highway 13, police made contact with a pedestrian and arrested a 25-year-old Steamboat Springs man on two outstanding warrants.

11:47 a.m. On the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 40, police responded to a trespass call. Upon investigating, they found a civil dispute, and information was passed on to hotel management.

2:01 p.m. In Craig, police responded to a report of a report of a civil problem. Officers investigated a report from a minor who claimed abuse after being disciplined by parents.

3:12 p.m. Near the intersection of East Ninth and Tucker streets, police responded to a report of a drug violation or incident. Upon arrival, they found instead a domestic dispute — a couple was arguing over vehicle keys. The case is under investigation.

5:24 p.m. In Craig, police responded to a domestic violence call. Upon investigation, they found a couple arguing over vehicle keys. No arrests were made, and no citations were issued.