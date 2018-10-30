Cops assist with sewer situation: On the Record — Monday, Oct. 29

Craig Police Department

Monday, Oct. 29

1:39 a.m. At Highland Green Apartment, officers from with the Craig Police Department arrested an 18-year-old Craig woman on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

4:19 a.m. On the 3800 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance between roommates. They agreed to go to bed and sleep.

7:59 a.m. On the 3800 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they spoke with a person who was feeling ill and taking a break on his drive.

11:20 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers arrested a 41-year-old Craig woman on two warrants for contempt of court and on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and attempting to disarm a peace officer.

12:02 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe2Tell call. They responded to another four such calls the same day. All are under investigation.

1:38 a.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of shoplifting. A 39-year-old Craig woman was arrested on suspicion of theft between $50 and $300, violation of bond conditions, two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled ½ substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

4:06 p.m. On the 500 block of Seventh Avenue West, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in progress. Two women and a man were fighting, and the women were getting physical. The incident is under investigation.

4:44 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of a sex crime.



6:33 p.m. On the 500 block of Conner Drive, officers received a call from someone reporting that his sewer line was backing up into his house. The city was notified of the problem.

9:08 p.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, officers received a call from a man saying his ex-girlfriend had threatened to go to his house and damage it. He requested extra patrols.

11:30 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a possible assault. When they arrived, the residence was dark, and officers did not see or hear anything.