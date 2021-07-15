Cooler weather, rain help slow spread of Morgan Creek Fire
CLARK — Temperatures in the 70s, light winds and scattered showers helped slow the spread of the Morgan Creek Fire in North Routt County on Wednesday, and as of 5:30 p.m., the fire was still listed at just under 4,000 acres, which is unchanged from Tuesday’s assessment.
Air and ground firefighting resources have steadily increased, and command of the fire has transitioned from a Type 3 incident management team to a Rocky Mountain area Type 2 team.
Firefighting crews are continuing to work to establish containment lines around the fire’s perimeter. They are being supported by three Type 1 helicopters and two Type 3 helicopters, as needed.
A forest closure order remains in effect for areas near the Morgan Creek Fire, including many areas in the Seedhouse recreation corridor and the Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area.
Parts of Routt County Road 64, also known as Seedhouse Road, as well as other roads in the closure area, remain closed to entry for public and firefighter safety. A section of the Continental Divide Trail is closed, and hikers are being routed along Routt County Road 129 around the fire area.
A temporary flight restriction is also in place over the Morgan Creek Fire.
Location: 15 miles north of Steamboat Springs in North Routt County in the Seedhouse and Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area
Size: 3,868 acres
Fuel: Heavy dead and down timber
Cause: Suspected lightning; still under investigation
Date of ignition: 1 p.m. July 9
Firefighting personnel: 263
Containment: 0%
Source: Inciweb
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Cooler weather, rain help slow spread of Morgan Creek Fire
CLARK — Temperatures in the 70s, light winds and scattered showers helped slow the spread of the Morgan Creek Fire in North Routt County on Wednesday, and as of 5:30 p.m., the fire was still…