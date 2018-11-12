Cool running for the 5K boys race at Sandrock Elementary school Sunday

CRAIG — It was cool running for the final 5K race for the Sandrock Elementary School boys running in Mr. G’s running club.

Their final race was held on the combined campus of Sandrock Elementary School and Craig Middle School. When the start was called at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, temperatures were hovering right around freezing, but that didn’t stop more than 20 boys from running.

Third-grade teacher Josiah Grubbs began Mr. G’s Running Club at the former East Elementary School as a way to teach boys valuable life lessons through running.

“I wanted to show the boys that they are capable of more than they might think,” he said. Grubbs believes grit, determination, and endurance are only a few of the life lessons the boys learn outside the classroom.

With support from Sandrock Principal Kamisha Siminoe, when Grubbs moved schools, the club moved with him. From the beginning of the school year until now, the boys have met in two groups — a group of third-graders and a second set of fourth- and fifth-graders — to run four times per week.

They started slow and built up their endurance until they were able to run 5 kilometers. The culmination of their efforts, the final race, was less a competition and more a test of individual endurance.

“The boys learn that they have to work for their dreams,” Grubbs said.

Mr. G’s club will resume in late spring, when warmer temperatures return to Craig.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.