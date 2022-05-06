Cooking is the Navajo Taco Guy’s true passion

Known as “the Navajo Taco Guy,” Hank Robertson rolls out fry bread for a Navajo taco on Friday at Loadout Liqours.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

There is a taco stand in town that’s bringing new dishes and flavors to Craig from all over.

Hank Robertson, known around town and on Facebook as “the Navajo Taco Guy,” has set up shop with his taco stand after years of being inspired by food and traveling.

The taco stand is set up outside Loadout Liquors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and for dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.

Roberston sells homemade fresh Navajo tacos topped with green chile, red chile or grilled steak. The red and green chile are made from scratch out of a commercial kitchen, and everything else is prepared out in the open at the stand, including the fry bread.

“I have been cooking pretty much my whole life,” Robertson said. “I learned how to make my Navajo tacos from a 93-year-old woman on the reservation. She showed me the tricks of the trade.”

Right now, the menu is simple. Robertson is only selling Navajo tacos and gyros, and once supplies are sold out for the day, he packs up shop. The business will be expanding to a food truck later this week.

Once the food truck is up and running, Robertson plans to host some special days during the month with a variety of plates. Twice a month, there will be barbecue, and once a month, there will be a seafood boil.

The seafood boils will feature Caribbean fish tacos and shrimp tacos, which Robertson learned how to cook during his travels to South Lake Tahoe and Puerto Rico. Robertson goes to Puerto Rico every year, and he tries to pick up a little bit of culture wherever he goes.

“I watch people wherever I go to try and learn how they cook things,” Robertson said.

In the next year or so, Robertson plans on going from the food stand to a brick and mortar operation. He said the food truck model will allow him to build up his business and a following the way he wants.

The Navajo taco stand will also be doing events and catering. Robertson offers catering-to-order for groups wanting a customized menu with different plate sizes or price points.

Being able to bring some new food options from different places is a passion for Robertson, who was a traveling Kirby vacuum salesman for 16 years before pursuing other ventures. He worked on a Navajo reservation for about a year and a half, which is where he first learned how to make his signature style of tacos.

“I love meeting people and talking to people,” he said.

Robertson got out of vacuum sales because it was too much travel and too hard on his family. He now has a great family life and he gets to do something he loves.

“I talk about food 18 hours a day,” Robertson said. “The other hours a day, I am probably sleeping and dreaming about food.”

Robertson is excited for the possibilities this will open up for him, including having his daughters who are 7, 14 and 18, help out on some of the weekends.

“If anyone has any suggestions, I am up for creative criticism,” Robertson said. “If there is anything that people want to see here in Craig, let me know and I can try to bring it here.”