Contractor for Tri-State taken to hospital after ’incident’ on Tuesday

An aerial view of Craig Station, part of Tri-State Generation & Transmission.

File Photo

A contractor for Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association was admitted to The Memorial Hospital in Craig Tuesday after what company officials are calling an “incident,” but there were no disruptions to power as a result.

Mark Stutz, spokesman for Tri-State, would not release details but said the contractor was transported to the hospital after the incident.

The incident does not affect power generation at the plant. The plant as of Wednesday evening had one unit in a planning outage and two units operating. The plant has resources at Craig’s other two units and elsewhere to serve the 42 members in four states.