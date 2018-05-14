Contract for new provider under consideration by Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees on Thursday

CRAIG — Consideration of a contract for a new provider should see the Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees convene executive sessions when it meets Thursday, May 17.

The board meeting is scheduled to begin with dinner at 5 p.m., followed by the regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 17, in the Board Room at The Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop Road.

The executive session is scheduled for late in the meeting and will be convened to review matters of negotiation pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(e), and to review personnel matters pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(f) contracts. The board is expected to approve the contract following the executive session. The board is also expected to review and approve meeting minutes as part of a consent agenda and receive regular monthly reports from staff.



