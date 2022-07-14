Construction update: Work on US 40 ongoing

Roadwork along U.S. 40 in Craig is expected to cause some delays and closures this week.

CDOT courtesy photo

Delays and road closures will continue as the Colorado Department of Transportation and Elam Construction perform concrete, signal and road work on U.S. Highway 40 in Craig.

Operations began last week and should last approximately three weeks. The paving work in Craig is expected to be complete by July 22.

For the job, crews began milling at First Street and Stock Drive and will continue working their way west through town. Paving operations began July 11.

When crews have finished paving operations in the city, they will mill and pave to approximately Mile Point 80, at Sand Springs Gulch, on U.S. 40.

According to CDOT, the work will include a two-inch hot-mix asphalt overlay west of Craig and a two-inch mill and fill in Craig, as well as rumble strip installation and pavement marking. In addition, crews are replacing the signal on U.S. 40 at Green Street.

Motorists can expect alternating traffic, delays, side street closures and minor detours during the work. Additionally, businesses will experience intermittent restricted access of approximately 30 minutes to one hour.

In terms of paving, motorists can expect alternating traffic, delays, side street closures and minor detours while residents on Tucker Street, Russel Street, Yampa Avenue, Breeze Street and School Street south of Fourth Street can anticipate full side street closure when paving operations are taking place. This will be a half to full day process. No vehicles will be allowed in or out of these areas during this time.

Businesses will experience a half to full day restricted access when paving operations are taking place.

The project will be in operation Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For questions, concerns or to be added to CDOT’s public outreach contact list, call 970-639-0680 or email resurfacingproject@gmail.com .