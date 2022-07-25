Construction update: Project delays
In an update on the ongoing road construction project in downtown Craig, Elam Construction had some delays getting started this week, which will push the schedule back for part of the project.
Elam had a breakdown at the asphalt plant, so crews were unable to start paving Yampa Street. Elam anticipates the issue will be fixed by Tuesday, July 26, so the plan is to pave Yampa Street on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Construction is scheduled along Yampa and U.S. Highway 40/Victory Way throughout the week. Motorists should expect lanes closures and alternating traffic from Lincoln Street to mile marker 89 near Loaf ‘N Jug throughout this week.
During construction, business access should be maintained with minor impacts, and pedestrian traffic should be accommodated.
Drivers are expected to obey all speed limit reductions and road construction signs during this time, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
To be added to the project update list, call 970-639-0680 or email resurfacingproject@gmail.com.
For additional information, go to the project website at CODot.gov/projects/us40-sand-spring-gulch-to-craig. You also can find information on other CDOT projects by calling 511 from anywhere in the state, or visiting CDOT.gov.
