Construction update: Planned closures next week

CDOT has road closure signs and flagging for the resurfacing project that is in progress along US Highway 40 through downtown Craig.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

The construction project on U.S. Highway 40 in Moffat County will continue next week with more closures and delays for drivers.

Overall, the project will resurface 12 miles of the highway from approximately mile marker 80 near Sand Springs Gulch to mile marker 92, east of Craig. Crews will also be replacing the signal on US 40 at Green Street.

Next week, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 25, through Friday, July 29. Roadwork will consist of concrete removal, pouring, signal work, milling and paving.

During construction, business access will be maintained with minor impacts, and pedestrian traffic will be accommodated.

Drivers are expected to obey all speed limit reductions and road construction signs during this time, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT has road closures on Yampa Ave. downtown that will continue into next week as the resurfacing project continues along US 40 in Craig.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

For the upcoming week, motorists should plan for closures and delays on Monday and Tuesday on Yampa Avenue and Victory Way. Yampa Avenue will be closed from Sixth Street to Fourth Street for paving, while the sidewalks remain open for foot traffic to downtown businesses.

US 40/Victory Way will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic on Monday and Tuesday from Lincoln Street to Stock Drive.

On Wednesday, July 27, US 40/Victory Way will have single-lane closures from Lincoln Street to Finely Lane, and the frontage road will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic from Finley Lane past Eighth Avenue, near Murdoch’s.

On Thursday, July 28, there will be single-lane closures on US 40/Victory Way from Finley Lane to mile marker 89 near Loaf ‘N Jug, along with alternating traffic reduced to one lane on US 40 around mile marker 80.7 west of Craig.

Wrapping up the week on Friday, US 40/Victory Way will have single-lane closures from Finley Lane to Colorado Highway 13 and alternating traffic south of US 40 on Colorado 13.

To be added to the project update list, call 970-639-0680 or email resurfacingproject@gmail.com . For additional information, go to the project website at CODot.gov/projects/us40-sand-spring-gulch-to-craig . You also can find information on other CDOT projects by calling 511 from anywhere in the state, or visiting CDOT.gov .