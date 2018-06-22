Connections 4 Kids will provide upcoming courses for families in healthy cooking and fostering positive youth development.

The free cooking class, Cooking Matters, provides information for low-income parents on how to work within a budget to provide meals that are both nutritious and delicious.

Over the course of six weeks, organizers will provide details on food preparation, additional recipes and determining the tenets of a balanced diet. Those who attend can also receive free groceries.

Classes run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each week from July 9 to Aug. 13 at Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave. Child care is available for those who give at least two days notice. Space is limited, so advance registration is advised.

Connections 4 Kids will also offer the program Positive Solutions for Families, which is a six-week class for parents, grandparents, foster families and guardians to learn more about social emotional development, understanding problem behavior and addressing challenging behavior in young children.

Trish Snyder, who has 16 years of early childhood education experience including eight years with Eagle’s Nest Preschool, will teach the course.

Dinner is provided at each class, which take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays starting July 19 at Center of Craig. Child care is available with notice.

The deadline to sign up is July 6.

For more information on programs or to register, email parented_connections4kids.org, betsy@connections4kids.org or call 970-824-1081.

Groups to provide free meals for children

The summer meal program will begin June 4. Meals are provided to all children without charge or discrimination.

Lunch will be provided from 11:20 a.m. to noon, and a snack will be available from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. June 4 through Aug. 17 at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. U.S. Highway 40.

Lunch will also be provided from 11 a.m. to noon July 9 through Aug. 17 at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information should contact the agency at which they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) at ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide all of the requested information.

To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit completed forms or letters to USDA by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C., 20250-9410; fax to 202-690-7442; or email program.intake@usda.gov.