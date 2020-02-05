Connections 4 Kids’ Cherish the Little Things art show displays young talent

The annual Cherish the Little Things art show hosted by Connections 4 Kids runs through Saturday at Center of Craig.

Andy Bockelman

In an effort to display the artwork of students from preschool to high school, Connections 4 Kids is back with its annual “Cherish the Little Things” art show, running through Saturday at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave.

Following a Wednesday night kickoff — a private show for the students and their families — additional showings are open to the public and will serve as Connections 4 Kids’ sole fundraiser for the year.

A variety of art projects are on display for Cherish the Little Things art show.

Shows are from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 12 to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, leading in to Art Walk and Taste of Chocolate.

“We’re showing about 285 pieces this year,” Connections 4 Kids Coordinator Betsy Overton said. “We’ll have a silent auction as well, which will help with our fundraising, and the great thing is the public can vote on the art pieces to determine the winners with a public donation.”

According to Overton, the piece that gets the most money is awarded the winner.

Connections 4 Kids serves as the Early Childhood Council for Moffat and Rio Blanco counties, its objective to provide the children of the area — from infants to age 8 — with resources and services.

“We want to provide young parents and their kids with good starts,” said Overton.

Among the projects the organization takes on are parenting classes and giving assistance to preschool teachers and daycare providers in the area with their programs.

Every year though, the art show is a great way to display students’ work, giving them a chance to display their skills to the public.

“It’s really the only art show they (students) have during the course of the year,” Overton said. “The schools allow us to do this because they don’t really do art shows anymore, so they come to us for our art shows. It’s just a great way to get local artists recognized.”

