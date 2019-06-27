Connect for Health Colorado: Legislature is serious about addressing the high cost of health care

As legislative sessions go, the one just concluded in May was jam packed and ended with some significant new bipartisan laws aimed at reducing the cost of health care and health insurance premiums.

While the Democrats were in control of the House, Senate and Governor’s office, they found support from Republicans, mostly from rural districts, who shared the goal of reducing consumer costs in health care. The Colorado Health Institute summarized the session with this headline, “2019 will be remembered as the year Colorado’s legislature finally addressed high health care prices.”

The following four bills will likely have the largest impact on reducing costs while expanding access to health insurance coverage for Coloradans:

House Bill 1004: Proposal for Affordable Health Coverage Option

This law requires the Department of Health Care Policy & Financing (HCPF) and the Division of Insurance(DOI) to develop and submit a proposal to the General Assembly by November 15, 2019 concerning the design, costs, benefits, and implementation of a state option for health care coverage. Rural residents, and others not able to attend the stakeholder meetings in person, can call in and chat questions. Here’s a link to stay up to date on this important topic: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/hcpf/proposal-affordable-health-coverage-option

House Bill 1168: State Innovation Waiver Reinsurance Program

The aim of this law is to reduce premiums on the individual market by covering the highest-cost claims for insurers. The bill will be funded from a fee on hospitals, existing taxes on insurance policies, and support from the General Fund. Colorado’s application to the federal government for approval is complete. A final decision from the feds is expected by early fall. If approved, analysts say reinsurance could lower individual market premiums by 21% statewide in 2020. Rural and mountain residents could see greater reductions.

House Bill 1176: Healthcare Cost Savings Act of 2019

This bill creates a task force charged with hiring an analyst who will determine the fiscal costs and other impacts of the following health care financing systems:

• The current health care financing system, in which residents receive health care coverage from private and public insurance carriers or are uninsured

• A multi-payer universal healthcare financing system, in which competing insurance carriers or health maintenance organizations receive payments from a public financing authority

• A publicly financed and privately delivered universal healthcare system that directly compensates providers

Connect for Health Colorado is included as a member of this task force.

And on the state Senate side:

Senate Bill 004: Address High-Cost Health Insurance

This bill modernizes laws authorizing health care cooperatives in the state to incorporate consumer protections, such as coverage for preexisting conditions, and to encourage consumers to help control health care costs by negotiating rates on a collective basis directly with providers. Summit County’s Peak Health Alliance will do just that beginning in 2020. If this model succeeds, it could be replicated in other high-cost parts of the state.

It is an exciting time in Colorado as our leaders work hard on laws to reduce the cost of health care.

Linda Gann is the Senior Outreach Manager, Western Slope Region for Connect for Health Colorado.