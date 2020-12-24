Congresswoman-elect Boebert to challenge Electoral College vote

Lauren Boebert, the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in Colorado's vast 3rd Congressional District, attends a freedom cruise staged by her supporters Friday, Sept. 4, in Pueblo

Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert intends to kick off her tenure by stepping into political controversy when she arrives in Washington.

The Republican who will represent the Western Slope and Pueblo when she takes office Jan. 3 announced Thursday that she will challenge the results of the presidential election won by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Boebert, who asked Capitol law enforcement last month about carrying her Glock on Capitol grounds, said she will object to the results of the Electoral College. In a news release Thursday, the 34-year-old from Rifle repeated claims about voter fraud and technical issues with voting machines — accusations perpetuated by President Donald Trump without evidence.

“The American people deserve secure and fair elections,” Boebert said. “Unfortunately, the 2020 election was neither of those things.”

Boebert repeated unfounded claims that ballots were fraudulent or not properly counted in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan — all states won by Biden. Trump and his allies have lost more than 40 challenges to the presidential election in various courts across the country.

