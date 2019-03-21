Community networking meeting set for Monday in Craig

A community networking meeting is planned for noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Presenting will be the NIFA Flight Team from CNCC, and members will discuss their upcoming competition and fundraising events.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP as soon as possible, as lunch will be provided. To RSVP, call Keely Winger, executive assistant to the president, at 970-675-3219.