Community members put together fundraiser to help Diana Booco

What: Diana Booco Support Fundraiser Garage Sale When: Saturday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. (or until sold out) Where: 40 Ervin Street - North of Craig off of County Road 105

COVID-19 shutdown a lot of things, but unfortunately for Diana Booco, it did not shut down the need for cancer treatments and the accumulation of bills from the treatments.

Friends of Booco had planned a fundraiser to help the single mother with teenagers cover some bills. Yet, the event, originally planned for April had to be cancelled, according to organizer Lisa Lawton.

The event, which was going to be a multi-family garage sale and chili vookdoff, is back on to start at 8 a.m. on Saturday at 40 Ervin St. (off County Road 105). Lawton said the sale will tentatively go until 2 p.m. but, “hopefully we sell everything out before then.”

Lawton and Booco grew up and went to school together in Craig. The former wanted to help Booco because she knew she did not have much support.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“This community really rallies around others in need,” Lawton said. “Diane has been her most of her life and has a lot of people who know and care for her. We hope Craig will show on Saturday.”

There will be some food and beverages for sale as well to tide over the hungry shopper. There will be no prices on items for sale, with Lawton hoping buyers will dig in for a little extra to help support the cause. They will also take cash donations at the sale. There will also be future events to help Booco. Lawton said to look for future events on the Facebook page set up called “Diana “Carter” Booco’s Cancer Benefit Day.”