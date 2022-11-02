Donations go ‘above and beyond’ during annual fundraiser for Community Kitchen
The Bank of Colorado staff presented a check for $11,273 to the Community Kitchen on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after the bank held a fundraiser in September.
Community Kitchen volunteer Beth Newkirk said the kitchen usually aims to raise $10,000 during its annual Empty Bowl fundraiser. However, this year in lieu of the Empty Bowl event, Bank of Colorado hosted a barbecue fundraiser for the Community Kitchen, where staff collected donations that exceeded the kitchen’s annual goal.
“They went above and beyond,” Newkirk said. “We live in such a great community.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.