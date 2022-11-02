Donations go ‘above and beyond’ during annual fundraiser for Community Kitchen

The Bank of Colorado staff presented a check for $11,273 to the Community Kitchen on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after the bank held a fundraiser in September.

Community Kitchen volunteer Beth Newkirk said the kitchen usually aims to raise $10,000 during its annual Empty Bowl fundraiser. However, this year in lieu of the Empty Bowl event, Bank of Colorado hosted a barbecue fundraiser for the Community Kitchen, where staff collected donations that exceeded the kitchen’s annual goal.

“They went above and beyond,” Newkirk said. “We live in such a great community.”

Bank of Colorado staff present a check from the annual fundraiser held by the Bank in September.

Community Kitchen courtesy photo.

Bank of Colorado staff presenting the annual fundraising check and supply donations to the Community Kitchen on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

Community Kitchen courtesy photo