Community Impact Coordinator Kristen Vigil becomes new executive director of Moffat County United Way

Compassionate, caring leadership is set to continue, as Moffat County United Way welcomes a new executive director.

“I've always been passionate about helping and caring about people. That's one of the things I love about United Way,” said Moffat County United Way’s new Executive Director Kristen Vigil.

Vigil has worked for United Way as community impact coordinator for the past three years and began her new role as executive director Monday, March 11.

“Kristin has been a huge asset to United Way …” the interview committee wrote in an email to board members Sunday.

The interview committee included Jim Ferree, Donna Malvitz, Judy Lewis, Audrey Anna Masterson, Tori Pingley, and Renee Campbell and stated: “Kristen is going to be a true asset to Moffat County United Way.”

Originally from Wyoming, Vigil moved to Craig from Denver, arriving with “nothing” she said. Her first job in town was at Hampton Inn. From there, she became site coordinator at GOAL Academy High School.

“I love it here. I wasn't happy in Denver and didn't really know where I belonged,” she said. “In Denver, no one cared, and no one mattered — that's how I felt. Here, people want to support each other. I love how kind the people here are.”

Of her work at United Way, the interview committee wrote, “Kristen has been instrumental in building a solid platform for our Bridges Out of Poverty program, working closely with previous graduates and helping them get ahead, R Rules, and many other programs.”

Bridges Out of Poverty training was a “life-changing experience” said Vigil, who explained the, before the training, she had never understood how her family was different from those living in poverty. The workshop gave her answers she was able to share one-on-one with the people she coached.

She said she’ll miss the work, but feels her new role gives her an opportunity to help more people by supporting the good work of other nonprofits and agencies doing important work on the community.

“I'm looking forward to building a relationship with our nonprofits and our community partners,” Vigil said.

She’s also excited about meeting donors.

“I can't wait to do campaigning and meet people trusting us and donating to us. When you think of how much people give, it is a very emotional thing for me,” Vigil said.

She takes each donation seriously.

“I anticipate that people will be careful with their dollars. We make sure that every dollar is spent wisely. That comes with a lot of responsibility for us. Every dollar that they give matters to nonprofits and people in our community,” Vigil said. “I want people to be able to trust us, although there has been a change in leadership. I have a passion for this work, and I will do my best to keep people's trust and honor the missions of United Way.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.