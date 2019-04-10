Community Health Fair is April 13 in Craig

Vote on the children’s portion of the community art contest and help select a People’s Choice winner.

Pick up your blood results from the blood draws done in March.

MRH’s Community Health Fair is April 13 from 8 a.m. to noon, at The Memorial Hospital in Craig. At the Health Fair, you can also:

Parents can be champions for good health. Set an example by eating healthy and getting regular physical activity — and encourage your kids to join in. Plan, make and eat healthy meals together. Go for walks, hikes, or bike rides together.

Adults should aim for at least 2½ hours of physical activity each week.

Eating healthy and moving more may help prevent weight gain and obesity, as well as health problems like heart disease and type 2 diabetes; and it may help kids grow and build strong bones and muscles.

Ensuring all people have access to health information and high-quality, affordable, and consistent healthcare service are essential to eliminating health disparities.

That's according to a 2014 study, "The reach and rationale for community health fairs," in the Journal Cancer Education.

"Health fairs have evolved to fill an unmet public health need, including the dissemination of health information and the provision of screening services, according to the study."

Did you participate in Memorial Regional Health's March Into Health event but you're not sure what to do next? The Community Health Fair is for you (and many others, too).

Annual health fairs are a great time to reboot your plan for good health and to learn where to concentrate your efforts. Don't let the cost of preventative care stand in the way of your health.

Rule out medical conditions, or prevent them altogether

At the MRH Health Fair — April 13, from 8 a.m. to noon at The Memorial Hospital in Craig — you can discuss blood panel results with a medical provider, get your blood pressure checked, visit more than 15 educational booths on healthy living, and attend a talk by a doctor.

"The goal of attending a health fair is to rule out health conditions or treat them before they lead to serious results such as a stroke or heart attack," said Dr. Elise Sullivan, a Family Medicine physician at MRH.

With an MRH provider on hand to go over your results, you can learn if you are on track or if a plan needs to be implemented to promote a healthy lifestyle. In addition, the health fair will feature health and wellness vendors who will provide information on a wide variety of health and wellness topics. Come to the Health Fair and leave with peace of mind or a plan in hand. Start off the first part of your year with the knowledge to empower your health for the rest of 2019.