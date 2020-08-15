Community Health Centers ensure access to health care

The Northwest Colorado Health building in Craig.

Courtesy Photo

Sponsored content from Northwest Colorado Health.

The high cost of health care is at the forefront of most of our minds. Whether it is the cost of insurance, health care or prescriptions – it is an issue that affects all of us. As a Federally-Qualified Health Center, Northwest Colorado Health’s Community Health Centers provide high-quality care to all patients, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

The Community Health Center model places strong emphasis on prevention. Integrated services such as dental and behavioral health care help address patients’ complicated and unique health needs all under one roof. Helping patients better manage their health and chronic conditions reduces complications and costly specialty care, emergency room and hospital visits. As a result, Health Centers produce $24 billion in savings to the U.S. health care system annually.

These savings also benefit patients who establish Northwest Colorado Health as their medical home. The following cost-saving programs and services are available to our Community Health Center patients.

340B Drug Pricing Program

Medications often have a large price tag, even with insurance. Through the 340B drug-pricing program, patients at our clinics have access to discounted medication. This program is available to patients with and without insurance (Medicaid patients are not eligible due to existing Medicaid prescription discounts). The Government Accountability Office reports that program participants can save an estimated 20-50% off drug costs.

Health Insurance Support and Colorado Indigent Care Program (CICP)

Do you or your family need health insurance? We can help you determine which health insurance plans you qualify for and will best meet your needs, including Health First Colorado (Medicaid), and Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+).

Our patients can also receive discounted care through the Colorado Indigent Care Program (CICP). CICP is not a health insurance program, but those who qualify have access to discounted health care services at Colorado hospitals and clinics that participate in the program. CICP discounts are based on income guidelines for qualified participants. People who are covered by Medicare or who have other health insurance are eligible for the program. This is also a good option for people or families who are low-income but do not qualify for Health First Colorado (Medicaid) or CHP+.

Same-Day and Telehealth Appointments Available

As COVID-19 continues to impact daily life, we continue to adapt and serve our community. Same day appointments for sick visits and telehealth visits offer an alternative to costly urgent care or emergency room visits when patients are looking to see a doctor quickly. We are taking necessary precautions to see patients in person, and continue to offer virtual appointments by phone or secure video chat. On-site interpretation is available for Spanish speaking patients.

Our high quality, low-cost primary care services are for all ages. Our team of skilled health care, dental and behavioral health providers work together as a team to help patients achieve their best health. When you establish care with our clinic, our staff will guide you through the process of accessing health insurance, discounted care and prescription drug programs.

