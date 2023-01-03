Community Health Benefit Fund pre-applications are open

The UCHealth Community Health Benefit Fund is opening its fourth annual grant cycle, and pre-applications can be submitted now through Jan. 31.

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center’s Foundation is opening up the 2023 grant cycle with up to $300,000 available to be invested across the Yampa Valley.

According to Lindsey Reznicek, a spokesperson for UCHealth, the annual funding amount has increased every year since the fund started in 2020 with $275,000. After that, $325,000 was awarded in 2021 and $340,000 in 2022.

Once grants are awarded in 2023, more than $1 million will have been invested in nonprofits that are working to improve access to health care, mental health and substance use disorder, according to UCHealth.

To qualify, organizations must be an existing nonprofit agency in Routt or Moffat county and align with the funding priorities. Organizations that meet these requirements may apply individually or together to reach a shared goal.

The funding priorities are focusing on access to health care, improving people’s mental health and combating substance abuse. Potential applicants could seek grants for delivering comprehensive and culturally responsive access to physical health care, mental health care or behavioral health care.

For mental health, a group could develop and implement education and prevention resources, as well as programs that promote inclusivity and equality, or expand and strengthen resources to provide education, prevention and treatment of substance use disorders.

Full grant proposals are due by Feb. 28. Grant recipients will be notified of awards in May. Eligible nonprofits can apply online at yvmcf.org/chbf .