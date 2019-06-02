Community celebrates safety, emergency responders at MRH barbecue

With so many of Northwest Colorado’s emergency agencies gathered at Loudy-Simpson Park, a Saturday passerby might have wondered what the concern was.

Fortunately, family-friendly fun was the only entry on the agenda.

The eighth annual community barbecue hosted by Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services brought together multiple responders, including area police, firefighters and more.

KC Hume, Moffat County sheriff and chief of Craig Fire/Rescue, was enjoying the day with his family as well as the folks he regularly sees at less relaxed moments on the scene.

“Just great to support our partners and spend some time with our community,” he said.

Besides plenty of food and drink, the event provided games and activities for all ages, including informational displays about First Aid and prize giveaways, as well as EMS’s free bike helmets for children.

MRH’s critical care mascot Terry the Traumasaurus was joined by gun safety spokesbird Eddie Eagle and 911 mascot Red E. Fox, the two of whom were flown in via Classic Air Medical helicopter, touching down in the park next to the whirlibird from CareFlight.

In the parking lot, members of Colorado State Patrol were in the midst of their ongoing Buckle Up campaign, providing prizes to residents in the parking lot wearing seatbelts as a way to emphasize the importance of the safety measure.

Carlene Sanders, CSP regional communications supervisor, said her team had passed out about 100 prizes within the first hour of the barbecue. They have been visiting Walmart and City Market parking lots since March to promote buckling up behind the wheel.

“It’s been very positive, and everybody’s reacted great. At first they’re like, ‘Whoa, what did I do?’, but then it’s like, ‘Why, thank you,'” Sanders said. “This is kind of our finale, and if I can put any kind of reminder into people’s minds to buckle up, I will. It takes less than two seconds.”