Community car parade scheduled for The Haven Wednesday
Northwest Colorado Health is hosting a car parade today at 5:30 p.m. to show support for the residents and staff at The Haven (300 S. Shelton Ln, Hayden).
Participants are asked to stay in their cars and decorate the outside of their vehicles with messages of support. The parade will line up behind the Northwest Colorado Health vehicles off Hawthorne Street, and will proceed through the parking lot of The Haven and out and around on Shelton Lane in a continuous loop.
All community members are invited to participate to show support for the residents who are isolated due to COVID-19.
Gifts will not be able to be accepted in person, but donations can be made to support The Haven at northwestcoloradohealth.org/donate. For questions, please contact Kyleigh Lawler at 814-360-8212.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User