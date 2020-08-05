Community car parade scheduled for The Haven Wednesday

Northwest Colorado Health is hosting a car parade today at 5:30 p.m. to show support for the residents and staff at The Haven (300 S. Shelton Ln, Hayden).

Participants are asked to stay in their cars and decorate the outside of their vehicles with messages of support. The parade will line up behind the Northwest Colorado Health vehicles off Hawthorne Street, and will proceed through the parking lot of The Haven and out and around on Shelton Lane in a continuous loop.

All community members are invited to participate to show support for the residents who are isolated due to COVID-19.

Gifts will not be able to be accepted in person, but donations can be made to support The Haven at northwestcoloradohealth.org/donate. For questions, please contact Kyleigh Lawler at 814-360-8212.