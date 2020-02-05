Community blood drive comes to Craig Feb. 11

Vitalant hosts its Craig community blood drive at the Pavilion at the Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

February is Heart Health Month, so Vitalant is asking community members to show their love and donate blood on Tuesday.

The company asks that on the day of the blood drive to please take a few minutes and complete a Fast Track (Health History Questionnaire) prior to the appointment at vitalant.org/health. The questionnaire must be completed the same day as the blood donation.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, please call Vitalant at 303-363-2300, or visit donors.vitalant.org. Use the blood drive code 0183 to schedule.