Committee to discuss possible law-enforcement consolidation in Moffat County

CRAIG — A joint services workgroup committee, comprised of representatives from the city of Craig and Moffat County, is set to discuss the potential for consolidating county law enforcement agencies when it meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in the Council Chambers at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth Street.

Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume and Craig Police Chief Jerry DeLong are both expected to participate in the committee's discussions regarding the potential for combining the two agencies.

The discussions will include a summary of combined operating costs for both agencies, a case study of city-county law enforcement agencies in operation elsewhere, and the various types of consolidations.

Reached by telephone last week, Brixius stressed that the discussions are preliminary, and there is no clear vision yet on what a combined law enforcement agency might look like in Moffat County.

Also on the committee's agenda for Tuesday.

A discussion about potential highway, street, and pedestrian improvements, including an updated improvements list, ballot logistics, and funding mechanisms. This discussion is also expected to include trail development in Loudy-Simpson Park and potable water to the south side of the Yampa River.

A discussion about the repercussions of the failure of Ballot Measure 1A, which would have funded the Moffat County Libraries and the Museum of Northwest Colorado. County funding for both the libraries and the museum are seriously curtailed in the county's proposed 2019 budget, with the museum being entirely defunded. Tuesday's discussion will include any "next steps" that might be taken to bolster funding for the two institutions.

A discussion about the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

The committee, which is brainstorming ideas for possibly combining some city and county services as a cost-saving measure, includes City Manager Peter Brixius; Craig City Council members Chris Nichols and Derek Duran; Moffat County Commissioner Ray Beck; Moffat County Development Services Director Roy Tipton; and Moffat County Facilities Director Lennie Gillam.

Tuesday's meeting is open to the public.