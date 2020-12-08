Commissioners declare week of Dec. 8 through Dec. 15 Public Health Professionals & Heroes Appreciation Week

Jo Webster and Marie Kettle, RNs at Memorial Regional Health.

Courtesy Photo / Memorial Regional Health

With cases continuing to rise and front-line workers putting in a number of hours working hard to take care of patients around the country, Moffat County commissioners Ray Beck, Don Cook, and Donald Broom thought it was time to stand in support of public health professionals, declaring the week of Dec. 8 through Dec. 15 Public Health Professionals & Heroes Appreciation Week.

“These public health people are on front lines, and they’re getting awfully bad comments and threats; it’s just not warranted,” Cook said. “They want everyone to stay healthy and get back to their families. It’s just unfortunate that people don’t realize that. It’s just some people, not all.”

The idea of the observance of a week set apart to show appreciation for Moffat County public health professionals and heroes comes at a time when our county urgently needs them.

In the official language of the proclamation, it state, “a hero is a person who faces danger or adversity and who responds with courage and strength, and Moffat County has many such heroes who keep coming to work and who keep our community moving forward through the current public health crisis caused by COVID-19.

“Public health professionals, including doctors, nurses, contact tracers, employees of the Moffat County Public Health Agency, employees of Memorial Regional Health, and all who serve in health care or as first responders or on the Incident Management Team are all facing the danger of this new disease, and are courageously stepping up to meet the challenges COVID-19 has caused to life and health in Moffat County.

“It is unimaginable where we would be without our hardworking and dedicated public health professionals and heroes who never hesitate to go the extra mile and take all risks necessary for our citizens’ protection, even in today’s pandemic of COVID-19. These heroes have been critical to the response to COVID-19 and they have been working on the frontlines of this pandemic to protect our community from its effects. We wish to honor their sacrifices – along with their families who support them each and every day.

“Our public health professionals and heroes serve with commitment, dedication, and courage and we owe them our fuIl respect and enduring support.”

Beck stated after reading the proclamation that the appreciation week involves those individuals and organizations including doctors, nurses, contact tracers, employees of the Moffat County Public Health Agency, employees of Memorial Regional Health, all who serve in health care, first responders, members of the Incident Management Team, law enforcement, emergency operators, dispatchers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), Search and Rescue personnel, Moffat County Emergency Management, Colorado State Patrol, Moffat County Sheriff s Office, Craig Police Department, and many others who serve the public in the event of an emergency or pandemic.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com