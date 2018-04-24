Commissioners declare May 3 Moffat County Day of Prayer
April 24, 2018
CRAIG — On Thursday, May 3, Moffat County will celebrate a day of prayer. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed the day the Moffat County Day of Prayer, in conjunction with National Day of Prayer.
An event celebrating the local and national day of prayer will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on the Moffat County Courthouse lawn.
The first Thursday in May was designated as the National Day of Prayer by Congress in 1952.
The BOCC also took the following actions.
- Signed a memo of understanding for the Department of Human Services Collaborative Management Memo of Understanding.
- Heard reports from the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and County Finance Department.
- Signed a hay lease at Loudy-Simpson Park.
- Signed an annual memo of understanding between the Finance and Human Services Departments.
- Signed resolutions to void April financial warrants and transfer payment warrants for the health and welfare fund.