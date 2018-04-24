Commissioners declare May 3 Moffat County Day of Prayer

CRAIG — On Thursday, May 3, Moffat County will celebrate a day of prayer. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed the day the Moffat County Day of Prayer, in conjunction with National Day of Prayer.

An event celebrating the local and national day of prayer will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on the Moffat County Courthouse lawn.

The first Thursday in May was designated as the National Day of Prayer by Congress in 1952.

