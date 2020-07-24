Commissioners approve electrical bid for Loudy-Simpson Park project, support net metering at latest meeting

Moffat County commissioners discuss an agenda item during a Board of County Commissioners meeting at the Moffat County Courthouse in 2019.

Craig Press File

As the power improvement project moves forward at Loudy-Simpson Park, Moffat County commissioners continue to approve project bids to local companies in an effort to spruce up the popular park.

On Tuesday at their regularly scheduled meeting, Commissioners Ray Beck, Don Cook and Donald Broom approved a $116,400 bid from Rangely-based Ducey’s Electric, which will allow the company to work with Yampa Valley Electric Association to connect underground power to meter panels connected to all the buildings at the park.

Commissioners previously approved a bid to YVEA to complete all underground power at the park.

The objective of the project, according to Office of Development Services Director Roy Tipton, is to install new lines and transformers with meters spread inside the park known as secondary metering, which would remove the burden of maintenance on the system from the taxpayers and move it to YVEA.

Following the approval of Ducey’s Electric bid, commissioners approved the agreement contract with the company, allowing work to get started right away.

PUBLIC HEALTH VAN TO UNDERGO CONVERSION

About a month ago, county commissioners allocated Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment funding to go toward the purchase of a $42,277 2020 transit van from Cook Ford.

On Tuesday, commissioners approved $87,826 to go toward converting the interior of the van into the a public health van, complete with two desks, a screening station and a refrigerator for immunizations.

“You should know that this is going to take some time to get done,” Tipton said to commissioners. “Everyone is doing the same thing across the country, so that’s where we’re at.”

“This needs to be done in a hurry too, to allocate the funds correctly,” Commissioner Cook said.

According to official paperwork, the van’s conversion could take 8 to 10 months.

COMMISSIONERS ISSUE LETTER OF SUPPORT FOR REGIONAL SOLAR NET METERING

As part of the county’s participation in the regional solar net metering project, commissioners issued a letter of support to Kimberly Bullen from the Department of Local Affairs.

The county continues to work with the city of Steamboat Springs and Craig, Routt County, the towns of Hayden, Yampa and Oak Creek, Yampa Valley Regional Airport, Moffat County School District and Mount Werner Water District on the project.

According to the letter of support, Moffat County has identified the Public Safety Center as the facility that would be the best candidate for the solar net metering project, which has an estimated construction cost of $426,312. The project would be funded in part by a portion of the regional grant in the amount of $110,942. Matching funds for the grant will be provided by an energy performance contract with the Colorado Energy Office in the amount of $315,370, according to the letter to DOLA.

The net metering project will reportedly reduce electric utility costs for the Public Safety Center by 50%, which amounts to $31,537 in annual savings, according to the support letter.

