Commissioners approve $24k bid to replace rooftop units at Public Safety Center, declare Aug. 19 National Aviation Day

Each year since 2013, Moffat County has replaced two rooftop units at the Public Safety Center. On Tuesday, Moffat County Commissioners Ray Beck, Don Cook and Donald Broom continued that work, approving a $24,535 bid to Peak Services, Inc. to replace the two units.

Peak Services, Inc. was awarded the bid over Masterworks Mechanical, which came in with a bid of $26,800.

The bid from Peak Services, Inc. includes all materials and labor, according to the official bid paperwork. Units 7 and 7A at the Public Safety Center will be replaced.

According to Peak Services, Inc.’s bid, the company will have to subcontract a crane to remove the old units and set the new units. Of the $24,535 bid, $16,335 will go towards materials. Another $7,200 will result in labor costs, while the final $1,000 will be used to rent a crane.

Commissioners approved the bid to Peak Services, Inc. in a unanimous vote.

COMMISSIONERS DECLARE AUG. 19 NATIONAL AVIATION DAY

In an effort to promote awareness in all that aviation brings to the state of Colorado, Moffat County Commissioners declared Wednesday, Aug. 19 National Aviation Day at Tuesday’s meeting.

Commissioner Beck took charge of the declaration, citing Denver International Airport as the fifth-busiest airport in the United States, as well as aviation supporting approximately eight percent of of the state’s economy as the main reasons why it’s so important for people to understand why aviation should be promoted and celebrated.

“Almost 33 million people flew on commercial service flights through Colorado airports last year,” Beck said. “With it supporting nearly eight percent of our state’s economy, that provides 345,661 jobs and some $16.2 billion – that’s billion with a b – in payroll.

“And another reason that I think this is important today is that given we have so many wildfires burning right now and the use that these airports are getting from those tankers and helicopters helping battle these fires, I think it’s important we as commissioners declare this,” Beck added.

National Aviation Day was established on Aug. 19, 1939 by Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who issued a Presidential Proclamation which designated the anniversary of Orville Wright’s birthday. Wright piloted the Wright Flyer, and along with his brother, Wilber, was given credit for building the world’s first successful airplane with aircraft controls that enabled them to steer the plane.

The Wright brothers’ first flight was 12 seconds and 120 feet around the site of the Wright Brothers National Memorial on Dec. 17, 1903 in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.



