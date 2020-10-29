Commissioners approve $2.25m offer to purchase Kmart building from GFI-Craig II Investments

A rendering of the possible Moffat County Courthouse utilizing the old Kmart building.

Courtesy Photo / TreanorHL

Just two days after adopting a resolution to repurpose funds for the potential purchase of the Kmart building, Moffat County commissioners held an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to approve a contract to offer $2.25 million to GFI-Craig II Investments to purchase for the building.

After Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting, Commissioners Ray Beck, Don Cook, and Donald Broom, as well as Office of Development Services Director Roy Tipton, negotiated with GFI-Craig II Investments, settling on an asking price.

By approving the offer, the county will now have to overnight a $100,000 earnest money check to First American Title in Denver, Tipton said.

“We let the seller decide the title office, as long as it was a Colorado company,” Tipton said.

The closing date on the building would be Dec. 29, assuming everything goes well with the purchase process.

“The purchase of this building is something we’ve been working on for at least a year,” Tipton said.

He added that if the county completes a Phase 1 inspection and finds issues with the building, the county can back out of the purchase agreement and recoup all money.

“I just think this is a great opportunity for Moffat County, and will really benefit all of Moffat County, even from a safety standpoint,” Beck said.

