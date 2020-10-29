Commissioners approve $2.25m offer to purchase Kmart building from GFI-Craig II Investments
Just two days after adopting a resolution to repurpose funds for the potential purchase of the Kmart building, Moffat County commissioners held an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to approve a contract to offer $2.25 million to GFI-Craig II Investments to purchase for the building.
After Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting, Commissioners Ray Beck, Don Cook, and Donald Broom, as well as Office of Development Services Director Roy Tipton, negotiated with GFI-Craig II Investments, settling on an asking price.
By approving the offer, the county will now have to overnight a $100,000 earnest money check to First American Title in Denver, Tipton said.
“We let the seller decide the title office, as long as it was a Colorado company,” Tipton said.
The closing date on the building would be Dec. 29, assuming everything goes well with the purchase process.
“The purchase of this building is something we’ve been working on for at least a year,” Tipton said.
He added that if the county completes a Phase 1 inspection and finds issues with the building, the county can back out of the purchase agreement and recoup all money.
“I just think this is a great opportunity for Moffat County, and will really benefit all of Moffat County, even from a safety standpoint,” Beck said.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User