Commissioners adopt resolution to close courthouse to public through December 31

One week after adopting Resolution 2020-114 to temporarily close Moffat County facilities for the week of Nov. 23, Moffat County commissioners adopted Resolution 2020-118 on Tuesday, closing county facilities to the public through the month of December as COVID cases continue to spike in the county.

The Public Safety Center, the landfill, and the courts will remain open to those that need to conduct business with those offices.

Departments within the courthouse can still conduct business with the public through scheduled appointments, over the phone, or via email.

In order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Moffat County, the Board of County Commissioners determined it is in the best interests of the citizens of Moffat County to close county facilities to the public from December 1, through December 31, except for special appointments. County facilities will still be staffed by county employees, and some employees will work remotely, commissioners said.

In the resolution, it states, “Closing these Moffat County facilities to the public, except for appointments and business which can be done by electronic means and over the telephone, should decrease the amount of time county employees are in contact with each other and with the public, which should help protect employees and the public. Decreasing direct contact between people has been shown to decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission to others, and approving and adopting this Resolution should reduce the likelihood that individuals will be exposed to COVID-19, and should, therefore, help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Moffat County.”

The resolution will be reviewed at all scheduled meetings of the Board of County Commissioners in December and could be amended, extended, or rescinded according to the best interests of the residents of Moffat County.

