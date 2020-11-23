Commissioners adopt resolution to close county facilities for week of Nov. 23

Moffat County Courthouse

Craig Press File

Moffat County Commissioners adopted Resolution 2020-114 to temporarily close Moffat County facilities to the public from Nov. 23 through Nov. 25.

The resolution also added three additional holidays to the 2020 year.

Moffat County is experiencing a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases, including positive cases among Moffat County employees and the Moffat County Human Resources Department has requested that the Board of County Commissioners consider closing most county facilities (excluding the Public Safety Center and the Moffat County Landfill) to the public, and giving Moffat County employees an additional three days of holiday leave for 2020 to allow them to be out of county offices, (unless job requirements preclude them taking these days off), for an entire week.

The Board of County Commissioners acknowledges that Moffat County offices are already closed November 26,2020 and November 27, 2020 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Closing these Moffat County offices to the public and granting county employees three days off so they are not in contact with each other and with the public for an entire week should help protect both the public and the employees of Moffat County.

Decreasing direct contact between people has been shown to decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission to others, and approving and adopting this Resolution should reduce the likelihood that individuals will be exposed to COVID-19, and should, therefore, help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Moffat County.

