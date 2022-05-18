Come meet the local poetry group that’s been meeting for years

Downtown Books & Coffee on Yampa Avenue hosts a monthly poetry group.

Eliza Noe/Craig Press archive

Many Craig residents may not be aware of it, but there is a poetry group that meets once a month at Downtown Books & Coffee.

The poetry group typically meets at 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the local bookstore, 525 Yampa Ave.

The group has been going for over 20 years. Organizer and former middle school language arts teacher David Morris said it was started by Al Romano, whom Morris described as a really goofy Italian guy who lived in town.

Romano started the group and one day he left town, since then people have been coming and going but the group has kept going. Over the years there has been big and small attendance, right now there are four regular members.

“We’re just trying to have fun,” Morris said.

Morris said that people usually meet and submit two poems to the group. Anyone who wants to attend can just show up and bring a couple of poems to read. There is no need to send any work ahead of time.

The group reads and talks about the poems afterward.

“It’s a very positive group,” Morris said. “There’s no harsh criticism of any kind. Everyone just enjoys what everyone shares.”

People are welcome to drop in and listen if they don’t want to share anything. The group is open to any topic and style that someone wants to write on.

“Everyone is pretty different, very different really,” Morris said. “Everyone has their thing. My thing is writing about the outdoors and nature.”

Another member of the group usually brings pieces that are more philosophical, and others bring something different every time.

The group is always open to new members and would love to hear new work. Group meeting times are posted on the Downtown Books & Coffee website. Reach out to David Morris for more information at 970-629-5417.